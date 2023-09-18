Claim: Author Stephen King once said, "Hard to believe there was ever a world leader as dumb as Donald Trump. Can't spell, can't read, has never managed anything approaching an original thought. His brain is like a radio playing at top volume, but between stations. " Rating: About this rating Correct Attribution

Author Stephen King has long been outspoken about his distaste for former U.S. President Donald Trump. For example, King call ed Trump a "horrible president and horrible person" during an interview published by The Sunday TImes in August 2022. But did King once say it was hard to believe there was ever a world leader as dumb as the former president?

That's what viral social media posts have claimed for years. On Sept. 17, 2023, a X (formerly known as Twitter) post said, "Retweet if you agree with Stephen King."

Attached to the post was an image that showed King next to a quote that said:

Hard to believe there was ever a world leader as dumb as Donald Trump. Can't spell, can't read, has never managed anything approaching an original thought. His brain is like a radio playing at top volume, but between stations.

The quote was correctly attributed to King. It was posted to his X account on Feb. 28, 2020. It read:

We found the same image attached to social media posts on other platforms, like Reddit , TikTok , and Facebook. Similar images claiming King had said the quote were found on Facebook from as early as 2020.

"Occupy Democrats," a liberal advocacy group, also posted the quote to the group's Facebook page soon after King posted it on X: