Starbucks Drink Recall for ‘Metal Fragments’ Concerns 7 US States
News of a recall concerning a Starbucks prepackaged drink landed in September 2022.
- Published
Claim
On Aug. 15, 2022, PepsiCo voluntarily initiated a recall for 221 cases of the Starbucks Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot drink.
According to an enforcement report issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the recall only concerned deliveries of the prepackaged Starbucks drink that were shipped to Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Oklahoma, and Texas.
The report said that the recall was for “bottles” of the product. It’s unclear if this was a mistake, as the product appeared to possibly only be packaged in cans.
The report also mentioned the reason for the recall: “Possible contamination by foreign material (metal fragments).”
WebMD reported that the recall only concerned the specific line of prepackaged drink and did not have anything to do with freshly-prepared beverages served in Starbucks stores.