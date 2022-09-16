Starbucks Drink Recall for ‘Metal Fragments’ Concerns 7 US States

Claim Hundreds of cases of Starbucks Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot beverages that were shipped to seven U.S. states were recalled on Aug. 15, 2022, due to concerns over possible contamination by metal fragments.

On Aug. 15, 2022, PepsiCo voluntarily initiated a recall for 221 cases of the Starbucks Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot drink.

PepsiCo recalled cases of the Starbucks Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot drink in seven states.

According to an enforcement report issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the recall only concerned deliveries of the prepackaged Starbucks drink that were shipped to Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Oklahoma, and Texas.

The report said that the recall was for “bottles” of the product. It’s unclear if this was a mistake, as the product appeared to possibly only be packaged in cans.

The report also mentioned the reason for the recall: “Possible contamination by foreign material (metal fragments).”

WebMD reported that the recall only concerned the specific line of prepackaged drink and did not have anything to do with freshly-prepared beverages served in Starbucks stores.