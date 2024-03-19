Sylvester Stallone Turned Down $100M Endorsement Deal from Beer Brand Bud Light?

Claim: A post in March 2024 accurately reported that Sylvester Stallone turned down $100 million endorsement deal with beer brand Bud Light because he said it was too "woke." Rating: About this rating Originated as Satire

In mid-March 2024, a viral post on X (formerly Twitter) claimed that action-movie star Sylvester Stallone turned down a $100 million deal from Bud Light, saying, "I'm not saving your woke brand."

Included in the post — which asked "Do you support Sylvester Stallone?" — were photos of the "Rocky" star and Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender woman who partnered with Bud Light in 2023:

(Save America/X)

The same claim had previously been shared on Facebook, and it originated from an article on the website SpaceXMania.com titled "'I'm Not Saving Your Woke Brand': Sylvester Stallone Rejects $100 Million Bud Light Endorsement Offer." According to the article:

Sylvester Stallone's decision to decline Bud Light's offer was accompanied by a powerful statement: "I'm not saving your woke brand." These few words encapsulate the core of his decision. Stallone's rejection is a clear indicator that not all celebrities are willing to endorse brands that are perceived as overly politicized or "woke."

In response to the post on X, one person responded about Stallone, "He is smart. He refused to be woke by association. It shows that not everybody will prostitute themselves for money," while another responded, "I don't care bud light doing fine."

However, the claim was not true. Although the X post may have tricked some readers into believing a Bud Light endorsement deal was offered to the 77-year-old actor, the article it originated from was a work of satire.

Indeed, it doesn't take an eagle eye to notice the "Satire" stamp on the original SpaceXMania story. Further, the Disclaimer section of the website said:

Please note that the article under the category "SATIRE" are satirical in nature and are not meant to be taken seriously. These articles are meant to be humorous and are often entirely made up. We make no claim that the information presented in these articles is true or accurate. Readers should exercise caution and use their own judgment when reading and interpreting our satirical articles. We take no responsibility for any actions taken based on the content of these articles. We understand that some readers may be unfamiliar with satire and may not understand that these articles are not meant to be taken at face value. It is the responsibility of the reader to discern the intent of these articles and to understand that they are not presented as factual news. We strive to provide accurate and informative content on our website, and we take our responsibility to our readers seriously. However, we also believe that humor and satire are important parts of our culture, and we will continue to publish satirical content for those who appreciate it

In 2023, Bud Light partnered with Mulvaney — who who had publicly documented her transition on Instagram and to her 10 million followers on TikTok — for a March Madness sponsorship campaign intended to make the beer brand feel more inclusive and to reportedly attract younger consumers.

Below is Mulvaney's post to Instagram on April 1, 2023, which sparked the Bud Light fallout:

Following the unveiling of Mulvaney's partnership with Bud Light, the beverage faced intense backlash from conservative consumers in the U.S., who called for a boycott of the beer brand. This contributed to significant financial losses for Bud Light, with its parent company Anheuser-Busch InBev reporting a 10.5% drop in U.S. revenue in the second quarter of 2023 following the controversy.

Bud Light's vice president of marketing Alissa Heinerscheid led the initiative. According to Heinerscheid's LinkedIn account, she ceased working for Bud Light in November 2023.

Snopes had previously reported on satire posts regarding Stallone, including a false claim that he refused to work with actor Robert De Niro.