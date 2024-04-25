Spotify Adding 'Age Cap' To Restrict Listeners Based on Age?

Claim: A real image from April 2024 shows a new feature on Spotify, an "age cap" that restricts listeners over a certain age from listening to their music. Rating: About this rating Originated as Satire

Was it a phase, or is it a lifestyle? According to one post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the music streaming platform Spotify made up its mind — it was a phase. The post, which now has over 130,000 likes, was originally uploaded on April 24, 2024, and supposedly shows a new "age cap" feature on the Spotify mobile app. That's right, not an age minimum, but an age maximum. Theoretically, a new pop-up window would inform listeners above certain age thresholds that they were too old to listen to certain artists.

The post shows an example over Olivia Rodrigo's Spotify page, reading "Aren't you a little too old to be listening to Olivia Rodrigo? This artist has an age cap set at 25. Since you're older than this, you can't listen to them," and two buttons to close out of the pop-up: "Okay, okay," and "Oh come on."

But users older than 25 can rest easy knowing that the screenshot is not a real image. It was a mockup created by designer Soren Iverson, who, according to his website, "creates absurd versions of the apps we interact with on a daily basis."

His mockups have gone viral numerous times, and he's published a coffee table book containing more than 365 (one per day) of his "unhinged interfaces."

In the comments of the post, another user commented about how they liked Iverson's choice of button labels.

"Both valid feelings but extremely unclear what each button does," Iverson replied.