Are These US Space Force Uniform Concepts Real?

The Trump administration established the Space Force as a separate military branch in December 2019.

  • Published 29 December 2020
Image via USSF

Claim

A graphic shows concepts for dress uniforms officially under consideration by the U.S. Space Force.

Rating

Miscaptioned
About this rating

Origin

The idea of a United States Space Force (USSF) has been the subject of controversy (and even some derision), but it officially became a new branch of U.S. Armed Forces with the enactment of the 2020 National Defense Authorization on Dec. 20, 2019.

About a year after the creation of the USSF, social media users began sharing a graphic purporting to offer dress uniform concepts for the Space Force:

However, this “Modern Service Dress Concept” is notated as being “Unofficial,” and it apparently originated with a Reddit post titled “Imagining a 21st century dress uniform for USSF — happy holidays and happy new year!.”

As the Task & Purpose military community website reported of these conceptual designs, they’re “not something that the Space Force is considering adopting”:

[I]t is not something that the Space Force is considering adopting, said Maj. Nicholas Mercurio, a spokesman for the service.

“The uniform graphic being shared on social media is not an official U.S. Space Force uniform design concept,” Mercurio told Task & Purpose. “The Space Force service dress uniform is still in development.”