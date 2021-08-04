Yes, This ‘Smokenado’ Video Is Real

A video showing a "smokenado," a tornado-shaped funnel of smoke coming from a fire, is authentic.

A fire that had been burning for several days in Burnsville, Alabama, produced a bizarre phenomenon that was captured on video.

The fire, at the property of National Salvage and Services Corp, began on Aug. 1, 2021.

On Aug. 2, linesmen for the Central Alabama Electric Cooperative posted video of what local news outlets began dubbing a “smokenado”: a tornado composed of smoke from the fire:

Fire officials told The Associated Press the fire was started by a lightning strike. No one was injured, and no evacuations have been required.