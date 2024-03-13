Fact Check

Photo Shows Will Smith, Mark Wahlberg and Jaleel White Playing Basketball?

A black-and-white image of the three actors is circulating on social media.

Nick Hardinges

Published March 13, 2024

Jaleel White, Mark Wahlberg and Will Smith during 1991 MTV Rock 'n Jock Basketball in Los Angeles (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)
Claim:
A black-and-white photo shared in March 2024 shows Jaleel White, Mark Wahlberg and Will Smith playing basketball in 1991.
True
On March 10, 2024, a user on X (formerly Twitter) posted a black and white photo of three young men playing basketball.

The account claimed it showed actors Will Smith, Mark Wahlberg and Jaleel White "shooting hoops" in 1991.

The image, which had amassed more than 450,000 views on X as of this writing, was real and was captured on Jan. 9, 1991, according to Getty Images

It shows the three young actors playing basketball during the 1991 "MTV Rock N' Jock B-Ball Jam" in Los Angeles.

The trio can be seen in the same clothes in another photo from the event, while other images separately show Smith, Wahlberg and White.

The picture was also used in a November 2014 HuffPost news article.

By Nick Hardinges

Nick Hardinges is a London-based reporter who previously worked as a fact-checker at Reuters.