Photo Shows Will Smith, Mark Wahlberg and Jaleel White Playing Basketball?

The picture was also used in a November 2014 HuffPost news article.
Sources
'Jaleel White and Will Smith during 1991 MTV Rock 'n Jock Basketball...' Getty Images, 30 Mar. 2011, https://www.gettyimages.co.uk/detail/news-photo/jaleel-white-and-will-smith-during-1991-mtv-rock-n-jock-news-photo/111163589.
'Jaleel White, Mark Wahlberg and Will Smith during 1991 MTV Rock 'n...' Getty Images, 30 Mar. 2011, https://www.gettyimages.co.uk/detail/news-photo/jaleel-white-mark-wahlberg-and-will-smith-during-1991-mtv-news-photo/111163607.
'Mark Wahlberg and Jaleel White during 1991 MTV Rock 'n Jock...' Getty Images, 30 Mar. 2011, https://www.gettyimages.co.uk/detail/news-photo/mark-wahlberg-and-jaleel-white-during-1991-mtv-rock-n-jock-news-photo/111163600.
'Mark Wahlberg during 1991 MTV Rock 'n Jock Basketball in Los Angeles,...' Getty Images, 30 Mar. 2011, https://www.gettyimages.co.uk/detail/news-photo/mark-wahlberg-during-1991-mtv-rock-n-jock-basketball-in-los-news-photo/111163596.
'These Vintage MTV "Rock N" Jock' Photos Are The Gift That Keeps On Giving'. HuffPost UK, 12 Nov. 2014, https://www.huffpost.com/entry/mtv-rock-n-jock-photos_n_6142080.
'Will Smith during 1991 MTV Rock 'n Jock Basketball in Los Angeles,...' Getty Images, 30 Mar. 2011, https://www.gettyimages.co.uk/detail/news-photo/will-smith-during-1991-mtv-rock-n-jock-basketball-in-los-news-photo/111164826.