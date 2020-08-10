Is This a Photo of Alaska’s ‘Sleeping Lady’ Mountain?

Mount Susitna, a 4,396-foot mountain in Alaska about 33 miles northwest of Anchorage, is informally known as ‘The Sleeping Lady’ for its resemblance to the shape of a woman at rest:

A photograph of The Sleeping Lady said to have been taken from a drone has been circulated via social media, an image showing the mountain to bear a much stronger resemblance to a recumbent woman when seen from overhead:

This “drone” view is not a real photograph of Mount Susitna, however. It’s a creation of digital artist Jean-Michel Bihorel, who posted it to his website under the title “Winter Sleep”:

Bihorel verified in a Facebook post that this Sleeping Lady exists only in digital form on his computer, not in the physical world:

The Alaska.org website offers a summary of the legend behind the ‘sleeping lady’ name:

Native stories say that the lady was engaged to a man who went off to protect their village before they wed. On the day her fiancé left, she promised to wait in the exact spot where he bade farewell. After many nights, she fell into a deep sleep waiting for him. Word came back to the village that the men were killed. Seeing how peacefully she was sleeping, the villagers couldn’t bear to wake her up, so she lay there, asleep and waiting for her love to return.

However, a 2003 article published in the Anchorage Chronicle asserted that the common backstory behind the mountains’s name was of modern origin and did not derive, as often claimed, from native lore: