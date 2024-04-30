Is a Skibidi Toilet Ride Coming to Disney World?

Claim: The Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind ride at Disney World is being replaced by the Skibidi Toilet— a viral web series in which an animated head pops out of a toilet bowl—for its new theme. Rating: About this rating Labeled Satire

On April 24, 2024, the TikTok account Mouse Trap News published a video claiming "Skibidi Toilet Ride" was replacing the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind ride at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

The video claimed the new ride would be almost the same as the original except it would be called "Skibidi Toilet vs the World" and would replace the theme of the original ride, named after the popular Marvel Cinematic Universe "Guardians of the Galaxy" films about a superhero team in space.

The Skibidi Toilet refers to the viral animated YouTube web series about horrifying animated heads that live in toilets. In videos from the series, a number of heads with bulging eyes pop out of toilet bowls and sing, "Brrr Skibidi dop dop dop yes yes, yes. Skibidi dobidi dib dib."

The TikTok video's narrator claimed:

Essentially Disney recognizes that Guardians of the Galaxy is on the decline and Skibidi Toilet is on the rise. A retheme allows Disney to quickly change out the existing ride with a new theme, music, and layover to capitalize on the popular YouTube videos. Disney is closing Cosmic Rewind in the next few weeks and hopes to reopen it as Skibidi Toilet vs The World by the end of August.

However, none of the claims made in the video is true. The footage originated from a TikTok account that describes its output as being satirical in nature, as follows: "Real Disney News That is 100% FAKE."

Mouse Trap News also published an article about the satirical news on its website, where it similarly describes its content as "satire and parody":

Mouse Trap News was created on a whim to have some fun and write stories about Disney we wish were true. Some Disney sites write deceptive stories for clicks. We write 100% made-up parody and satire stories for your enjoyment. We also hope that Disney sees how much people like some of our stories and decide to actually make one of our stories a reality!

