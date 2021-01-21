Did ‘The Simpsons’ Predict Tom Hanks’ Role on Biden’s Inauguration Day?

On Jan. 19, 2021, Twitter user @kairyluminess tweeted a comparison of two pictures. The first was a screenshot of a Vanity Fair headline that said: “Tom Hanks Will Soothe the Nation with Biden Inauguration Special.” The second picture was a frame from the 2007 feature film, “The Simpsons Movie.”

The two images purportedly proved that “The Simpsons” predicted Hanks would participate in an Inauguration Day special on Jan. 20, 2021:

As we reported many times in the past about other purported predictions by the classic animated series, “The Simpsons” did not predict that.

It’s true, as the image in the left side of the meme says, that Hanks was scheduled to host a television special on the evening of Joe Biden’s Inauguration Day, called “Celebrating America.”

The screenshot on the right in the meme, meanwhile, showed a scene from “The Simpsons Movie” that contained a line from Hanks saying: “Hello. I’m Tom Hanks. The U.S. government has lost its credibility, so it’s borrowing some of mine.” He spoke in the scene about “the new Grand Canyon.”

However, the two pictures in the tweet were unrelated. Among other things, the scene in the movie made no mention of an inauguration. Also, such a loose and hastily glued-together “prediction” would mean that “The Simpsons” also “predicted” hundreds or thousands of other things, which the show did not.

We should note that Hanks previously participated in an Inauguration Day event in 2009, two years after the movie came out. MTV.com reported at the time that he “paid tribute to Abraham Lincoln.” The moment can be watched on YouTube:

The Biden Inaugural website announced that “Celebrating America” would air on the evening of Inauguration Day: