Why Did Simone Biles Withdraw From the Olympics Gymnastics Team Final?

On the morning of July 27, 2021, rumors and reports emerged online that U.S. star gymnast Simone Biles had withdrawn from the women’s artistic gymnastics team final at the Olympics, striking a blow to the team’s chances of winning the event.

NBC had initially reported that an unnamed U.S. coach told them Biles’ withdrawal was related to a “mental issue” rather than a physical injury, but a subsequent statement from USA Gymnastics cited a “medical issue.”

At 8:07 a.m. Eastern time (9:07 p.m. in Tokyo), USA Gymnastics — the sport’s governing body in the United States — posted a statement that read:

Simone Biles has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue. She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions.

At time of publication, it is not clear exactly what the nature of that “medical issue” was, and what prompted Biles’ withdrawal from the remainder of the team final, which began at 6:45 a.m. Eastern time (7:45 p.m. in Tokyo). If or when further clarification emerges, we will update this fact check accordingly. As such, we are issuing a rating of “Research in Progress,” for now.

The Russian Olympic Committee ultimately won the artistic team event, with the U.S. team getting silver.