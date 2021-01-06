Were Shots Fired Inside Capitol During Electoral Count Riots?

Shots were fired in the U.S. Capitol during electoral college riots on Jan. 6, 2021.

Multiple reports of shots fired occurred in the U.S. Capitol after the building was breached by protesters on Jan. 6, 2021.

Huffington Post Congressional Reporter Matt Fuller shared this picture at 2:44 p.m. EST:

Getty photographer Drew Angerer captured this same moment as well, apparently showing at least three officers in a standoff with an individual on the other side of a door:

At 3:32 p.m., CNN reported that a woman was in “critical condition after being shot in the chest on the Capitol grounds, according to two sources familiar with the matter.”

At 3:47 p.m., NBC reported that five people had been transported to the hospital from the scene, with at least one of them being a police officer.

It was not immediately clear if the hospitalizations stemmed from the incident captured in photographs.

This is a developing story.