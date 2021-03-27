Does a Video Show Sharks Swimming in a Truck on a Highway?

Why no rating on this article? This is a trending topic but has not yet been rated by Snopes for reasons we’ll outline below.



A video went viral in late March 2021 that appeared to show sharks visible through a window in a container on a moving truck. The video was filmed by a social media user who said she was on a highway in Baltimore, Maryland, who then posted the platforms Instagram and TikTok on March 25, 2021:

We left a phone message and sent an email to the National Aquarium in Baltimore asking if they had any information about the shark transport, but didn’t hear back in time for publication.

Sharks are internet favorites and often go viral, although sometimes they are the subject of online hoaxes. A common trope is to falsely assert that sharks are swimming in places they shouldn’t be, like highways or inside buildings, after a storm or other calamities.

The above video appears to be authentic, but we don’t yet have specifics on where or why the sharks were being transported. We will update this story when we get further information.