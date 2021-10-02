Yes, It’s Possible To Book the ‘Scream’ House on Halloween

The house that the 1996 slasher film "Scream" was filmed in is available for rent on Halloween 2021.

If you’re a horror movie fan and feeling lucky in more ways than one, you may have the chance to stay in the Northern California home in which the 1996 slasher film “Scream” was filmed.

The house, which is located in the community of Tomales, about 70 miles north of San Francisco, will become available to thrill-seeking renters for three individual stays, the nights of Oct. 27, Oct. 29, and Oct. 31, per the Airbnb listing. Each stay is only $5, and booking for the stays opens on Oct. 12, 2021, at 1 p.m. EDT.

Although the listing says that it’s not a contest, with limited availability it seems the chances of actually getting to stay at the house are pretty low.

The purpose of the Halloween rental, according to the listing, is promotional. It’s for both commemorating the 25th anniversary of the first “Scream” movie in the franchise, and promoting the upcoming sequel, slated for release in 2022.

The “Scream” movies are centered around protagonist Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) and her battles with a villain called Ghostface, who is really a series of killers adopting the same identity and look — the famed black hood and an elongated, skeleton-esque white mask.

The Airbnb “host” is listed as one of the movie’s main character’s, Dewey Riley (and the ad is written in the character’s voice). Per the listing, David Arquette will reprise the role of Riley, the policeman of the fictional town of Woodsboro, where the movie is set, and greet Airbnb guests virtually upon check-in.

Aside from Arquette’s virtual appearance, Airbnb guests will be treated to snacks from the 1990s (think Jiffy Pop popcorn and Reddi-wip) and a “dedicated phone line for if you dare to reach Ghostface directly.” Guests will also get the chance to take home memorabilia and swag, like movie DVDs and gear from the fictional Woodsboro High.