Did Schumer Say ‘Erection’ on the Senate Floor?

While speaking on the Senate floor on Jan. 22, 2021, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) accidentally said “erection” instead of “insurrection.”

Just two days after U.S. President Joe Biden was inaugurated, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer took to the Senate floor to announce the soon-to-be delivered articles of impeachment against former President Donald Trump. And during his speech, the Democratic New Yorker had a major slip of the tongue.

In a nearly two-minute-long clip that was streamed live on C-SPAN on Jan. 22, 2021, Schumer reported that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi intended to deliver the articles to the Senate by Jan. 25 in connection with Trump’s alleged incitement of the U.S. Capitol uprising on Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C.

“And when that trial ends, senators will have to decide if they believe Donald John Trump incited the erection — insurrection — against the United States,” said Schumer.

Yes, Schumer said “erection” when he meant to say “insurrection.” And, in true 2021 fashion, the internet had its way with the political gaffe.

If you or a loved one has had an erection incited by Donald John Donald John Trump then you may be entitled to financial compensation https://t.co/8spbckocCx — redacted (@gothpalindrome) January 22, 2021

Some social media users made fun of the blooper, claiming that the senator accused Trump of “inciting an erection.”

WATCH: Chuck Schumer accuses Donald Trump of inciting an "erection" pic.twitter.com/IQqKmAYG8e — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) January 22, 2021

While others joked about the uncomfortable facial expression Schumer made after the blunder.

Oh, dear. Schumer just said, "Incited the erection." And the look on his face indicates he knows he said it. pic.twitter.com/ffk4I8Nalf — Gavon Laessig (@gavonl) January 22, 2021

Others drew parallels between the “uprisings” made by both rioters on Capitol and, well, Schumer’s remark.

So, on the Senate floor, Chuck Schumer just said that senators must decide if "Donald John Trump incited the erection, uh, insurrection…" Well, it WAS an uprising! — Robert A George (@RobGeorge) January 22, 2021

Seems like Sen. Schumer's getting a rise out of a lot of people with that "erection" gaffe. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) January 22, 2021

Some noted that light-natured fun had come from the flub.

I am ready to declare “incited the erection” the funniest political gaffe in American history. We should build a statue to Chuck Schumer to commemorate his achievement. The statue will only be from the waist up, though, to be safe. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 22, 2021

But in the end, most agreed that it was time for Sen. Bernie Sanders to step out of the meme spotlight and make way for Schumer.