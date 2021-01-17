No, FBI Did Not Uncover 256 Emails Between Rep. Schiff, Jeffrey Epstein

An FBI investigation turned up hundreds of email messages exchanged between U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff and Jeffrey Epstein.

On July 7, 2020, the America’s Last Line of Defense (LLOD) website published an article positing that an FBI investigation had turned up hundreds of email messages exchanged between U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff of California and notorious financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein (who committed suicide in his jail cell in August 2019):

Last month, Attorney General, Bill Barr, launched an investigation into his political rivals, the Democrats. The investigation focuses mainly on the impeachment Democrats, namely Adam Schiff. The results of this investigation was troubling, to say the least. A treasure trove of emails was found on Hillary‘s private email server. Among these emails were 256 between Adam Schiff and Epstein. The contents of these emails discussed trips to Epstein Isle and other things too vile to mention.

This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:

Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site’s pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental and all images should be considered altered and satirical.

