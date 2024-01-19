Photos: Scandinavian Airlines Food and Luxury Through the Years

Claim: Decades-old pictures show lobster, caviar and carved meats being served on Scandinavian Airlines. Rating: About this rating True

For years, online users have posted pictures that truly showed the luxury and high-class dining options that were offered over the decades by Scandinavian Airlines. For example, on Feb. 5, 2023, a Reddit user posted a slideshow of photos with the caption, "Passenger airlines during the Golden Age of Flight." Another post from 2022 also showed one of the same pictures with the caption, "Serving a snack on Scandinavian Airlines flight, 1969."

In recent years, Scandinavian Airlines, now known as SAS (Scandinavian Airlines System), shared a multitude of pictures that show what it used to be like to fly on the company's aircraft. The photos posted by the SAS Museet (Museum) go back decades.

Style, luxury, legroom and high-quality meal service offerings were on display in the vintage pictures, most of which appeared to show actors or passengers and airline staff in the first- or business-class section of the airplanes, either during photograph shoots on the ground or in the air.

Here are some of the best pictures we found that were taken by Scandinavian Airlines in the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s.

The 1950s

Passengers are greeted in their beds with fruit and drinks. (Credit: SAS Museet, Gardermoen)

A child helps a chef cut meat with a large knife during a flight. (Photo: SAS Museet, Gardermoen)

Special snacks are provided to passengers during a Scandinavian Airlines flight. (Photo: SAS Museet, Gardermoen)

Passengers are served snacks including fruit and cheeses during a flight. (Photo: SAS Museet, Gardermoen)

The 1960s

The 1960s were full of high-quality meals for Scandinavian Airlines passengers. (Photo: SAS Museet, Gardermoen)

This photo appears to show a snack service. (Photo: SAS Museet, Gardermoen)

You'll never see people having this much fun on any modern U.S. airline. (Photo: SAS Museet, Gardermoen)

A chef and flight attendant serve a high-quality meal to well-dressed passengers. (Photo: SAS Museet, Gardermoen)

Chefs on the ground prepare turkey for passengers. (Photo: SAS Museet, Gardermoen)

The official caption said that this picture shows an "air hostess serving a Scandinavian Country Style Buffet in 1969. (Photo: SAS Museet, Gardermoen)

More of the same buffet. (Photo: SAS Museet, Gardermoen)

An additional photo of the same buffet. (Photo: SAS Museet, Gardermoen)

Champagne and caviar. (Photo: SAS Museet, Gardermoen)

The 1970s

The official caption read, "Serving dinner on a Boeing 747 jumbo jet." (Photo: SAS Museet, Gardermoen)

A different angle of the dinner service with a wide aisle space. (Photo: SAS Museet, Gardermoen)

Champagne and lobster. (Photo: SAS Museet, Gardermoen)

Visit the SAS Museet Flickr page to see the rest of the pictures that were shared by Scandinavian Airlines. One of the albums even showed three menus from the past.