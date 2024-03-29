Fact Check

Saudi Arabia Entered Miss Universe Contestant for 1st Time in 2024?

It would be the first time the Kingdom is represented at the annual international beauty pageant.

Nick Hardinges

Published March 29, 2024

Rumy Alqahtani shared the image on her verified Instagram account. (Instagram/@dr_nile)
Rumy Alqahtani shared the image on her verified Instagram account. (Image Via Instagram/@dr_nile)
Claim:
Saudi Arabia nominated a Miss Universe contestant for the first time in March 2024.
Rating:
True
True

Saudi Arabia supposedly entered a contestant in the Miss Universe pageant for the first time in March 2024. Social media was awash with claims the Kingdom would be represented by model Rumy Alqahtani at the year's installment of the annual, international beauty contest.

On March 28, 2024, one X (formerly Twitter) account wrote: "Saudi Arabia has entered the Miss Universe competition for the first time ever."

Together, the posts had amassed 3.1 million views at the time of this writing. Examples of the claim also appeared elsewhere on X, Reddit, Facebook and Instagram.

On March 24, 2024, Alqahtani announced on her verified Instagram page she would be participating in the beauty pageant, which is why we have labeled this True.

She wrote: "I am honored to participate in the Miss Universe 2024 competition. This is the first participation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the Miss Universe competition."

Numerous international news outlets reported on Alqahtani's nomination for Miss Universe 2024, including Yahoo, Middle East Monitor and BBC News' West African Pidgin service, as did Vogue and the BBC's Arabic-language websites.

