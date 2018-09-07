CLAIM

Sasha Obama was expelled from school after she went on a racist anti-white rant.

The Conservative Columns website published an article in early September 2018 reporting that Sasha Obama, former President Obama’s youngest daughter, had been expelled from her school after going on an anti-white rant:

As you have probably heard, Sasha Obama was suspended from school last week after a racist attack against her high school principal. According to the DC Gazette-Intelligencer, Sasha was upset with a grade she got on a Biology project and screamed at her teacher. But things got worse when she was sent to the principal’s office … “You wouldn’t have me in here if I was white,” Sasha told the principal according to a classmate who was waiting to speak to the principal and heard the outburst. “I’m getting sick of you crackers.”

This was not a genuine news article. Although the Conservative Columns web site does not carry a disclaimer labeling its content as fiction, it lifted this text from an article published on site worstpot.us, a site which is part of the “America’s Last Line of Defense” network of junk news sites.

This isn’t the first time that “America’s Last Line of Defense” has spread false rumors about one of President Obama’s daughters. In April 2017, the same fake news network published a similar (false) article positing that that Malia Obama had been expelled from Harvard.