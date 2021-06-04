Did Rowan Atkinson Die in May 2021?

In May 2021, some social media pages started to spread a rumor that Rowan Atkinson, the actor who portrayed “Mr. Bean,” had died.

This is not true. Atkinson did not pass away in May 2021.

For one, Atkinson is a very popular comedian. If he really did pass away, news of his death would be widely reported by mainstream newspapers. This rumor, however, has only been spread by random social media accounts.

The official Facebook page for “Mr. Bean” has not made any announcements about Atkinson’s death. Furthermore, a spokesperson for the actor confirmed to the AFP that this was a hoax, saying “I can confirm he’s alive.”

This is not the first time that Atkinson has “died” according to an internet rumor. In fact, this is not the first time that this same image has been used to spread a death hoax about Mr. Bean. Here’s an old iteration of this rumor that circulated in 2018: