Did 'Roseanne's Show' Break 'The View's' Daytime Viewership Record?

Claim: Roseanne Barr's "highly anticipated new show" broke the daytime viewership record of "The View." Rating: About this rating Labeled Satire

In December 2023, vague claims emerged on social media that said Roseanne Barr's "new show" had broken "daytime viewership records" of ABC's morning talk show "The View."

(Facebook)

The claim originated from The Dunning-Kruger Times, which is part of a "satirical" network of websites that operate under the moniker "America's Last Line of Defense." In a Dec. 9, 2023, story, that outlet wrote:

Roseanne Barr’s career is back and better than ever. After the huge success of her standup routine and the explosion of followers on her podcast, things started turning around. Her highly-anticipated new show went out to test audiences this week and scored higher in the ratings than ABC’s “The View” ever has. On its second day, it shattered their numbers to bits.

While "standup routine" likely refers to a Feb. 13, 2023, standup special that premiered on Fox Nation, Barr's purported "new show" is entirely fictional. "The show will go live to the public shortly after it stops being a figment of this reporter’s imagination," the story ended. The Dunning-Kruger Times explicitly states that nothing on its website is real:

Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site’s pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental and all images should be considered altered and satirical. See above if you’re still having an issue with that satire thing.

Because the claim originated on a website with a satire disclaimer, Snopes rates the claim as "Labeled Satire."

