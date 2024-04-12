Rose Kennedy Disagreed With Adage, 'Time Heals All Wounds'?

Claim: The late Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy once wrote, “It has been said, 'time heals all wounds.' I do not agree. The wounds remain. In time, the mind, protecting its sanity, covers them with scar tissue and the pain lessens. But it is never gone.” Rating: About this rating Correct Attribution

A popular quote about grief attributed to the late Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy, matriarch of the Kennedy U.S. political dynasty, rebuts the oft-repeated adage "time heals all wounds":

It has been said, 'time heals all wounds.' I do not agree. The wounds remain. In time, the mind, protecting its sanity, covers them with scar tissue and the pain lessens. But it is never gone.

The quote often appears in meme form, like this version from AZ Quotes, shown below:

The quote is correctly attributed to Kennedy. She wrote these words in her 1974 autobiography "Times To Remember." Portions of the book were published ahead of its release by Women's Day. February 1974 newspaper coverage of one such release highlighted that quote in particular:

In this second excerpt of her memoirs, Mrs. Kennedy gives the first detailed published account of her mentally retarded daughter, Rosemary, and recounts the deaths of her eldest son, Joe Jr.; her eldest daughter, Kathleen; and her son-in-law, Billy Hartington, heir of the Duke of Devonshire. "How can one endure in the face of tragedy?" Mrs. Kennedy writes. "I have had reason to ask myself. It is said that time heals wounds. I don't agree. The wounds remain. The mind, protecting its sanity, covers them with some scar tissue and the pain lessens but it is never gone. In writing as I have about Rosemary and about Kathleen and Joe Jr., I have felt grief and pain, hardly lessened despite all the years."

Because Kennedy published these words in her own autobiography, we rate the truth of the claim "Correct Attribution."