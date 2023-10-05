Did Riley Gaines and Candace Owens Join Forces To Destroy Whoopi Goldberg?

On Aug. 16, 2023, SpaceXMania published an article positing that former competitive swimmer Riley Gaines and conservative influencer Candace Owens had joined forces to "destroy" Whoopi Goldberg, the outspoken and often controversial co-host of the television show "The View":

Breaking: Riley Gaines and Candace Owens Join Forces To Destroy Whoopi Goldberg, ‘She’s Too Toxic’ In the realm of media and celebrity discourse, unexpected alliances often emerge, turning the spotlight onto new dynamics and perspectives. Such is the case with the recent collaboration between Riley Gaines and Candace Owens, who joined forces to scrutinize the opinions of renowned talk show host Whoopi Goldberg. The duo’s critique, while sharp and candid, delved into a spectrum of issues, sparking conversations about personal beliefs, social commentaries, and the complexities of public figures.

This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article, which bore labeled "Satire" label at the top of the page, originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:

Welcome to SpaceXMania, your go-to source for the latest space news and hilarious satirical commentary. Our team of writers and editors are passionate about all things space-related and we’re dedicated to bringing you the most entertaining and informative content possible. Stay tuned for daily updates and let’s blast off into the world of SpaceXMania!

Snopes has previously fact-checked fictional SpaceXMania reports about celebrities, including the claim that Whoopi Goldberg was planning to leave America with former U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe.

