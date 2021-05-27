RECALL: Target Room Essentials Brand Shower Stool

Approximately 58,000 Room Essentials shower stools sold exclusively at Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com from March 2019 through September 2020 were recalled.

In May 2021, several media publications claimed that Target had recalled its Room Essentials brand shower stool after consumers reported falling after the stools had become slippery or unstable. Twitter users also took to the social media platform to report the recall:

This claim is true. A look through the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission revealed that the merchandise retailer issued a recall of about 58,000 stools on May 26 over concerns that its instability could cause the stools to “tip over” and pose a “fall hazard.”

“The white shower stools measure 18 inches tall and have a three-legged aluminum frame and a plastic curved seat,” read the recall, adding that the stools had been manufactured in China.

The stools were sold exclusively at Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com from March 2019 through September 2020 for around $35 each. According to the recall, the Room Essentials logo and item number “064-20-1091” are printed on the front of the product’s hangtag.

The recall came after Target said that it had received at least a dozen reports of consumers falling off the now-recalled stools, four of whom complained of “bruises, bumps and scratches” and another who reportedly suffered an arm sprain.

Consumers can request a refund for the shower stools by calling Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CDT daily, or online at www.target.com by clicking on the “Recalls” link at the bottom left of the page, then on “Home” for more information. Individuals may also seek more information by clicking on the “Product Recalls” tab on Target’s Facebook page.