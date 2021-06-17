RECALL: Nearly 2 Dozen Types of Dry Cat Food Made by Fold Hill Foods

Nearly two dozen varieties of dry cat food products produced by Fold Hill Foods LTD were voluntarily recalled in June 2021 following an investigation into a possible safety issue affecting cats.

Snopes readers sent the below Facebook post to our team:

The recall was announced on June 15 and included products from under the AVA, Applaws, and Sainsbury’s lines. (A full list of the items included in the recall is available here.)

According to an information notice posted on June 16, an increase in cases of pancytopenia in cats has been found that could be linked to the cat food products included in the recall. Pancytopenia is a rare condition where the number of red, white, and platelet blood cells rapidly decreases and can cause serious injury. The U.K. Food Standards Agency noted that since April, over 130 recorded cases of feline pancytopenia were recorded.

“Working with the Royal Veterinary College, the Animal Plant and Health Agency, and other government departments across all four nations of the UK, local authorities and the pet food supply chain, we are investigating a possible link between specific cat food products and feline pancytopenia. There is no definitive evidence to confirm a link at this stage,” said a government spokesperson in a news release.

“No unsafe cat food has been identified but the manufacturer and brand owners affected, based on investigations so far, are taking the precautionary action of recalling and withdrawing cat food products that have been linked to affected cats.”

It is not yet known how many cats may have died as a result of the disease, but experts note that there is no evidence to suggest this outbreak of feline pancytopenia presents any risk to human health.

Experts recommend pet owners immediately stop feeding any of the listed products to their cat and contact a veterinarian for further information about an alternative food. The Royal Veterinary College put out a call for information to gather further data on any identified cases and the possible cause of this illness in cats. Pet owners can also file a report with the AVA, Applaws and Sainsbury’s product contacts.