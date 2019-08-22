Was U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib Overheard Saying ‘We Will Bring Jihad to America’?
A routine review of content labeled satire.
- Published 22 August 2019
Claim
U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib was overheard saying, "We will bring Jihhaad [sic] to America."
Origin
In August 2019, the website Taters Gonna Tate published an article positing that U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who is a Muslim, was overheard vowing to “bring Jihhaad [sic] to America.”
Senate Page, Will D. Portcha, was doing his rounds yesterday morning when he passed by Tlaib’s office where she was in the midst of conversation on the telephone. He says she was in “an extremely excited state, ranting and raving” and that “she seemed to have an agenda.” Portcha pulled out his phone to record a portion of the diatribe:
“Americans don’t know anything good! Everything they have is garbage.
We are going to give to them what they deserve. Something reminiscent of the heavens! Something they’ll never forget! They won’t know what hit them!
The Jihhaad is like bringing Allah into your soul! That’s how great it is, am I right? Of course I am! You know!
We will bring Jihhaad to America, and when we do, this country will never be the same!”
This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature:
Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site’s pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental and all images should be considered altered and satirical.
A Word to Our Loyal Readers
Support Snopes and make a difference for readers everywhere.
Editorial
- David Mikkelson
- Doreen Marchionni
- David Emery
- Bond Huberman
- Jordan Liles
- Alex Kasprak
- Dan Evon
- Dan MacGuill
- Bethania Palma
- Liz Donaldson
Operations
- Vinny Green
- Ryan Miller
- Chris Reilly
- Chad Ort
- Elyssa Young
Most Snopes assignments begin when readers ask us, “Is this true?” Those tips launch our fact-checkers on sprints across a vast range of political, scientific, legal, historical, and visual information. We investigate as thoroughly and quickly as possible and relay what we learn. Then another question arrives, and the race starts again.
We do this work every day at no cost to you, but it is far from free to produce, and we cannot afford to slow down. To ensure Snopes endures — and grows to serve more readers — we need a different kind of tip: We need your financial support.
Support Snopes so we continue to pursue the facts — for you and anyone searching for answers.
Team Snopes