Gordon Ramsay 'Booted' Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce from Hell's Kitchen Restaurant?

On Feb. 13, 2024, Latherland.com published an article positing that celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay had kicked pop singer Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, out of his Hell's Kitchen restaurant in Las Vegas. The story was published two days after the Kelce won his third Super Bowl ring with the Chiefs in a victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, which was played in Las Vegas.

"Sloppy Drunks" Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Booted From Hell's Kitchen Las Vegas: "You're Like Children" When you're in Las Vegas, there are two things — besides gambling — that most people enjoy: Eating and drinking. In a civilized society, people can go to a nice place with friends, enjoy a few cocktails, have a meal, and bask in the comfort of the company of friends or family. And then there's Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. They showed up at Hell's Kitchen Las Vegas and demanded a table, even though the restaurant books out months in advance. One couple offered theirs for an autograph, and before long, the night became the Taylor show.

The article went on to say that Ramsay "yelled obscenities at them" and then "had them tazed and dropped on the sidewalk."

This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. Latherland.com is a subsidiary of America's Last Line of Defense — a network of websites that all contain disclaimer pages that explain how they publish "parody, satire and tomfoolery."

In other words, the rumor about Ramsay, Swift and Kelce was completely made up.

