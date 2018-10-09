CLAIM

A photograph shows a woman holding a protest sign which reads "Ending White Supremacy Starts with Killing All White People."

RATING

ORIGIN

An image purportedly showing a protester holding a sign reading “Ending White Supremacy Starts with Killing All White People” was spread across the internet during the Fall of 2018 by social media users typically arguing that “liberalism is a mental disorder.”

One Twitter account, for example, posted the image with the caption “Democratic Idiot of the Day,” and the Facebook page “Brower Report” provided the caption “when the stupid flows through you.”

Democratic idiot of the day pic.twitter.com/0zY7PdzJNo — Billy Short (@BillyShortSEC) October 6, 2018

The Twitter account “ByeByeDems” summed up this error-prone argument by stating that “liberals are so thoroughly brain washed that they want to KILL their own race”:

These comments would have carried some weight had they been based on a real photograph. The image being remarked upon, however, was digitally manipulated to add the words “killing all” to the phrasing. The original sign simply read: “Ending White Supremacy Starts with White People” (with no mention of killing anyone).

Here’s a look at the original photograph (left) and the doctored image (right):

The original photograph has been online since August 2017 and was most likely taken at a counter-protest to the “Unite The Right Rally,” a white supremacist event held in Charlottesville, Virginia, that resulted in the death of one person. The pictured protester was urging “white people” to do their part in ending racism, similar to a number of other protest signs seen at the rally, including one in the background of this photograph which reads “White America: It’s on us. Fight White Supremacism.”