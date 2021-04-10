Did Prince Philip Get the COVID-19 Vaccine Before He Died?

Prince Philip received a COVID-19 vaccine in January 2021, around four months before his death.

At the time of this writing, no evidence showed that his death was connected to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and royal consort to Queen Elizabeth II, died at the age of 99 on April 9, 2021.

His cause of death was not disclosed by the palace, but in March 2021 he had been hospitalized for “treatment for an infection and a successful procedure for a pre-existing condition.” This did not stop some internet users from attempting to connect it to the fact that Philip had received a COVID-19 vaccine.

An often deleted anti-vax Instagram page is trying to add Prince Philip to their totally bullshit list of vaccine “victims” but they’re not trying very hard pic.twitter.com/EDdrB4q37J — Anna Merlan (@annamerlan) April 9, 2021

Philip had indeed been administered the vaccine for COVID-19, alongside Elizabeth, back in January 2021. The palace announced that they were given the vaccine at Windsor Castle but did not reveal which brand of vaccine.

Philip had been dealing with health issues since 2017 and had retired from carrying out public duties that year. There is no evidence that his death was connected to the COVID-19 vaccine, which he received roughly four months before he passed away.

Given that the palace announced that Philip had received the COVID-19 vaccine, we rate this claim as “True.”