Should Pregnant Women Avoid COVID-19 Vaccine?

Neither the Pfizer nor the Moderna vaccine has been tested in pregnant human populations and it is not yet known what side effects might occur until more data is gathered.

WHO did not state that all pregnant women should avoid receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of January 2021, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that the use of the COVID-19 vaccine in pregnant women was not recommended unless they are at risk of high exposure, such as health care workers.

In late January 2021, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended that pregnant women at low risk of exposure to the novel coronavirus avoid receiving their COVID-19 immunization until further testing was conducted.

Observational data showed that pregnant people with COVID-19 have an increased risk of severe illness and death compared with non-pregnant people of the same reproductive age. Additionally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) noted that pregnant people with COVID-19 may also have an increased risk of health problems during pregnancy, such as preterm birth.

However, because neither the Moderna nor the Pfizer vaccinations have been tested in pregnant human populations, health officials warn that those who are pregnant should avoid receiving their immunization unless they are at an increased risk of exposure.

“While pregnancy puts women at a higher risk of severe COVID-19, the use of this vaccine in pregnant women is currently not recommended, unless they are at risk of high exposure (e.g. health workers),” wrote the WHO in a news release published on Jan. 26.

In a fact sheet shared by the CDC on Jan. 7, the health agency noted that limited data from animal development and reproductive toxicity studies showed that pregnant rats who received the Moderna vaccination did not experience any adverse effects before or during their pregnancy. Studies of the Pfizer-BioNTech were ongoing at the time.

Studies observing how either vaccine may impact pregnancy are planned as of this writing, and both vaccine manufacturers are monitoring participants in clinical trials who become pregnant. And because mRNA vaccines do not contain the live virus, nor do they interact with a person’s DNA, health care providers believe that they should pose little risk to pregnant people.

“Based on how mRNA vaccines work, experts believe they are unlikely to pose a specific risk for people who are pregnant,” wrote the CDC. “However, the actual risks of mRNA vaccines to the pregnant person and her fetus are unknown because these vaccines have not been studied in pregnant women.”

For pregnant people considering immunization, the health agency recommended that patients speak with their health care provider about the likelihood of their exposure to SARS-CoV-2 and the known risk of COVID-19 infection to them and their fetus.