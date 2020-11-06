Was a Pornhub Logo Accidentally Displayed on CNN?

Voting in the 2020 U.S. Election may be over, but the misinformation keeps on ticking. Never stop fact-checking. Follow our post-election coverage Never stop fact-checking. Follow our post-election coverage here

On Nov. 5, 2020, a video started circulating on social media that supposedly showed CNN’s John King reporting on the 2020 presidential election while a banner for the website Pornhub was accidentally displayed on the network’s digital display:

CNN did not accidentally display a Pornhub banner. This video has been digitally manipulated.

For starters, there are some visual oddities in the above-displayed clip. While there have been genuine incidents of people, for instance, sharing their computer screen with NSFW tabs accidentally open in their browser, we can’t imagine what scenario would have led to the above-displayed image. The Pornhub logo doesn’t seem to be attached to any program, and it is just floating unattached at a random point on the screen.

Reporter Tancredi Palmeri managed to find the genuine clip from CNN. While a Pornhub logo was not actually displayed on CNN’s screen, King did swipe away an unwanted visual. It’s unclear exactly what appeared on King’s screen, but it was not related to pornography.

This is the original video from CNN on which was edited the Pornhub fake pic.twitter.com/bcyMwZfYPU — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) November 6, 2020

King, too, has addressed this rumor. When a Twitter user asked the CNN reporter if the clip was real, King responded: “Not. Some clown taking time away from lying about something else apparently because they don’t like math.”