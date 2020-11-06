Was a Pornhub Logo Accidentally Displayed on CNN?
This video has racked up more than 7 million views.
- Published 6 November 2020
Claim
A video shows that a banner for the website Pornhub.com was accidentally displayed on CNN's election board.
Origin
On Nov. 5, 2020, a video started circulating on social media that supposedly showed CNN’s John King reporting on the 2020 presidential election while a banner for the website Pornhub was accidentally displayed on the network’s digital display:
We’ve all been there with the betting app up on the screen…or something else…#PuntClub #Punters #Elections2020 😜 pic.twitter.com/zFadCGtuOO
— Punt Club (@puntclub) November 6, 2020
CNN did not accidentally display a Pornhub banner. This video has been digitally manipulated.
For starters, there are some visual oddities in the above-displayed clip. While there have been genuine incidents of people, for instance, sharing their computer screen with NSFW tabs accidentally open in their browser, we can’t imagine what scenario would have led to the above-displayed image. The Pornhub logo doesn’t seem to be attached to any program, and it is just floating unattached at a random point on the screen.
Reporter Tancredi Palmeri managed to find the genuine clip from CNN. While a Pornhub logo was not actually displayed on CNN’s screen, King did swipe away an unwanted visual. It’s unclear exactly what appeared on King’s screen, but it was not related to pornography.
This is the original video from CNN on which was edited the Pornhub fake pic.twitter.com/bcyMwZfYPU
— Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) November 6, 2020
King, too, has addressed this rumor. When a Twitter user asked the CNN reporter if the clip was real, King responded: “Not. Some clown taking time away from lying about something else apparently because they don’t like math.”