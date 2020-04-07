Have Plagues Repeated Exactly Every 100 Years?

fighting an “infodemic” of rumors and misinformation, and you can help. Read our coronavirus fact checks. Submit any questionable rumors and “advice” you encounter. Become a Founding Member to help us hire more fact-checkers. And, please, follow the CDC or WHO for guidance on protecting your community from the disease. As governments fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Snopes isan “infodemic” of rumors and misinformation, and you can help.our coronavirus fact checks.any questionable rumors and “advice” you encounter.to help us hire more fact-checkers. And, please, follow theorfor guidance on protecting your community from the disease.

A common phenomenon that occurs during crises (e.g., natural disasters, political upheaval, terrorist attacks) is attempts by people to assert a sense of certainty and control over events by finding patterns in them, thereby suggesting that whatever is occurring — however chaotic or frightening it may be — is nonetheless natural, predictable, or manageable. So it was with the following meme, which was circulated during the COVID-19 coronavirus disease pandemic in April 2020:

Although this meme couldn’t fairly be classified as “false” (since pandemics of some type were indeed extant during all four of the years it references), it isn’t particularly useful in any informative or predictive sense.

It’s an example of the common technique of creating the impression of a regular pattern by cherry-picking a small amount of (not necessarily relevant) data, while completely ignoring a much larger body of related data that doesn’t fit the desired pattern. Specifically:

The meme omitted every century ending in 20 prior to 1720, even though the occurrence of pandemics has been charted since long before the early 18th century.

The meme comprised only four entries, not a particularly impressive or convincing amount of data (especially in light of the above point).

The meme made no allowance for all the pandemics that spanned years other than those ending in 20 (which might suggest a completely different pattern, or none at all).

The listed pandemics shared no substantive commonality (such as underlying disease, geographic area, duration, extent) that was indicative of any meaningful pattern.

Nonetheless, for those who want to know how “true” the meme is, we offer the following summary of what its entries refer to: