Does a Photograph Prove Trump Knew Sexual-Assault Accuser E. Jean Carroll?

Social media posts have confused one woman who has accused Trump of sexual assault with another accuser.

Bethania Palma
  Published 25 June 2019
Image via Getty Images
A photograph shows Donald Trump with E. Jean Carroll, who's accused him of past sexual assault, proving he was lying when he said he didn't know her.

Origin

On 25 June 2019, social media users shared an image of Jill Harth, a woman who has accused Donald Trump of groping her, apparently confusing her with E. Jean Carroll, yet another woman who accused the president of past sexual assault:

It’s an image of Harth, not Carroll, although some shared it with the erroneous belief that it undermined Trump’s claim that he didn’t know Carroll. Carroll has accused him of raping her in a Bergdorf Goodman fitting room in the mid-1990s.

In an interview with The Hill, Trump said the incident never happened, stating that Carroll was “not my type.”

“I don’t know anything about her,” Trump stated. “I know nothing about this woman. I know nothing about her. She is — it’s just a terrible thing that people can make statements like that.”

The image of Harth with Trump was taken more than 20 years ago. Harth has accused Trump of groping her in 1992 in his daughter’s bedroom. The image was published during a 2016 broadcast of the TV news show Inside Edition, in a story about Harth’s allegations. It can be viewed at about the 45-second mark in the video below.


Carroll and Harth are among more than 20 women who have publicly accused Trump of sexually assaulting them.
  Published 25 June 2019
  • By

