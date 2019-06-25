On 25 June 2019, social media users shared an image of Jill Harth, a woman who has accused Donald Trump of groping her, apparently confusing her with E. Jean Carroll, yet another woman who accused the president of past sexual assault:

It’s an image of Harth, not Carroll, although some shared it with the erroneous belief that it undermined Trump’s claim that he didn’t know Carroll. Carroll has accused him of raping her in a Bergdorf Goodman fitting room in the mid-1990s.

In an interview with The Hill, Trump said the incident never happened, stating that Carroll was “not my type.”

“I don’t know anything about her,” Trump stated. “I know nothing about this woman. I know nothing about her. She is — it’s just a terrible thing that people can make statements like that.”

The image of Harth with Trump was taken more than 20 years ago. Harth has accused Trump of groping her in 1992 in his daughter’s bedroom. The image was published during a 2016 broadcast of the TV news show Inside Edition, in a story about Harth’s allegations. It can be viewed at about the 45-second mark in the video below.