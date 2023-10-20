Is This What a Human Eye Really Looks Like Close Up?

Claim: A viral photograph authentically provides a macro close-up look at the human eye. Rating: About this rating True

A close-up photograph of what appears to be a light-brown human eyeball shows the organ's expansive, cavernous depths surrounding a seemingly bottomless, black pit that, together, mimics the intricate landscape of a volcanic caldera.

Social media posts that include the "eyeball" pic have circulated online since at least 2016 . One such iteration shared to Reddit in 2018 in the subreddit r/Damnthatsinteresting claimed to show a “Macro shot of an eye”:

The photograph has also appeared on social media platforms in the years since, including X , Facebook , and Imgur .

Through a reverse-image search using Google Lens , Snopes found the image originally accompanied a 2017 article published in the peer-reviewed journal Nature , which credited the photo to Suren Manvelyan. Snopes found the photo featured in the social media posts above published in Malvelyan’s online gallery .

This claim is therefore true.

According to his bio , Suren Malvelyan is an Armenian photographer with an interest in macro photos. His series of close-ups of the human eye, including the image above, was created as part of the photography project “ Your beautiful eyes ." Malvelyan's work has been published in a number of publications, including Daily Mail , Wired , Huffington Post , and The Guardian , among others.

Though the photograph technically does show the cornea , it’s the iris that makes up the eye’s brown coloration. In the human eye, the cornea is the clear, dome-shaped portion located at the front of the eye that is responsible for focusing light, according to the American Academy of Opthalmalogy (AAO). Located behind the cornea is the iris , which is the colored part of the eye that controls the size of the dark hole in the middle called the pupil . The pupil allows light to enter the eye.

Snopes contacted Malyvelyan for more information about the photograph and will update this article should we receive a response.