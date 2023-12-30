Can You Refill a Perfume Bottle at Macy's for Only $27?

Claim: A perfume or cologne bottle can be refilled at Macy's for $27. Rating: About this rating Mixture Context Macy's customers can get a Mugler perfume physically refilled in the Angel and Alien scents for a discount at Macy's. For other brands and scents, refill bottles for certain fragrances can be purchased at cheaper prices as compared to purchasing an entirely new bottle of perfume or cologne.

On Dec. 27, 2023, a tweet went viral claiming that "you can take your empty perfume or cologne bottle to Macy’s and they will refill it for $27.00." The tweet, posted by X account @seleena6166, has since been viewed over 17 million times, as of this writing.

This statement is misleading, as pointed out in an attached Community Note that cites Bob Cut Magazine, saying that "Macy’s sells a refillable perfume bottle they will refill for a price between $30-$135. They do not refill all perfume bottles."

Multiple TikTok videos made similar misleading claims, with many commenters expressing skepticism.

We reached out Macy's via email for clarification, and according to Jennifer Capuano, vice president of fragrance at Macy's, it's a little more complicated than what has been reported on social media. Her official statement is as follows:

Macy’s offers refill options on select brands and the cost varies by brand. In our stores, Macy’s will physically refill Mugler Angel and Alien scents. When the customer purchases a full price bottle, they are able to come back for a refill at a discounted rate. Additionally, there are several other brands that can be refilled by purchasing a cartridge that the customer will then use to refill the bottles themselves. Eligible brands and scents can be found by searching ‘Fragrance Refill’ on Macys.com.

We responded to this statement asking for further clarification on the range of prices for Macy's physical refilling services, and will update this story upon receiving a response.

The brands whose refill products are sold at Macy's include Ralph Lauren, Lancôme, Yves Saint Laurent, Prada, Giorgio Armani, and others. Prices for these products range from $18 for a .33-ounce Lafco New York refill to $1,260 for a 16.9-ounce Creed Aventus refill.

In sum, Macy's customers can get a Mugler perfume physically refilled in the Angel and Alien scents for a discount at Macy's. For other brands and scents, refill bottles for certain fragrances can be purchased at cheaper prices as compared to purchasing an entirely new bottle of perfume or cologne.