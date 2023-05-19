Fact Check

Is Pepsi Offering Work-from-Home Jobs on Facebook?

Here's what we know about the posts that were going around about online job opportunities with PepsiCo.

Jordan Liles

Published May 19, 2023

A truck with Pepsi logo on a semitrailer is seen at Interstate 95 highway in Maryland on Oct. 21, 2022. (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images) (Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Claim:
A Facebook post not coming from an official PepsiCo page says "Pepsi Services Inc" is offering "stay at home" job opportunities.
Rating:
Scam
Scam

About this rating

On May 19, 2023, we received reader mail that asked if Pepsi or PepsiCo was officially posting on Facebook to promote work-from-home (WFH) job opportunities. In our search, we found that numerous posts said "Pepsi Services Inc" was offering "stay at home" jobs that could be performed online.

Most of the posts began with the words, "HIRING HIRING HIRING!!! Stay at home with Pepsi Services Inc. Online job. No door to door. Position available now. Full-time/part-time. Monday-Friday: 8am-3pm. The Pay: $25/hr. Training: 2 weeks $15/hr. Temporary and permanent positions available!"

Near the end of the supposed job listing, it read, "Note: This is not a scam or fraud alert."

This message that was meant to reassure users wasn't very reassuring.

While it's true that PepsiCo did have around nine remote positions available on LinkedIn, these jobs all looked to be high-paying roles. They also appeared to require applicants to live in a specific region.

According to the scammy Facebook posts that we looked at, most of the people who were publicly promoting the jobs displayed locations in either Bangladesh or Pakistan.

In the comments under the posts, these users linked to a poorly designed sites.google.com website, the kind of page that PepsiCo would not direct its potential job prospects to.

The sites.google.com page led to startacareertoday.com, a website with terms and conditions that say they share submitted user data with "marketing partners." According to the terms, those "marketing partners" would be able to call and text consenting users who submit their information during a job search on startacareertoday.com.

Noteworthy about these "marketing partners" is that, in the past, they included some pages that resembled the names of websites that host survey scams.

The official website for all PepsiCo jobs is pepsicojobs.com.

We recommend that readers look to known job search websites – not strange Facebook posts – to find future opportunities.

By Jordan Liles

Jordan Liles is a Senior Reporter who has been with Snopes since 2016.

Pepsi
