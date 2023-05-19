Is Pepsi Offering Work-from-Home Jobs on Facebook?

Claim: A Facebook post not coming from an official PepsiCo page says "Pepsi Services Inc" is offering "stay at home" job opportunities. Rating: About this rating Scam

On May 19, 2023, we received reader mail that asked if Pepsi or PepsiCo was officially posting on Facebook to promote work-from-home (WFH) job opportunities. In our search, we found that numerous posts said "Pepsi Services Inc" was offering "stay at home" jobs that could be performed online.

Most of the posts began with the words, "HIRING HIRING HIRING!!! Stay at home with Pepsi Services Inc. Online job. No door to door. Position available now. Full-time/part-time. Monday-Friday: 8am-3pm. The Pay: $25/hr. Training: 2 weeks $15/hr. Temporary and permanent positions available!"

Near the end of the supposed job listing, it read, "Note: This is not a scam or fraud alert."

This message that was meant to reassure users wasn't very reassuring.

While it's true that PepsiCo did have around nine remote positions available on LinkedIn, these jobs all looked to be high-paying roles. They also appeared to require applicants to live in a specific region.

According to the scammy Facebook posts that we looked at, most of the people who were publicly promoting the jobs displayed locations in either Bangladesh or Pakistan.

In the comments under the posts, these users linked to a poorly designed sites.google.com website, the kind of page that PepsiCo would not direct its potential job prospects to.

The sites.google.com page led to startacareertoday.com, a website with terms and conditions that say they share submitted user data with "marketing partners." According to the terms, those "marketing partners" would be able to call and text consenting users who submit their information during a job search on startacareertoday.com.

Noteworthy about these "marketing partners" is that, in the past, they included some pages that resembled the names of websites that host survey scams.

The official website for all PepsiCo jobs is pepsicojobs.com.

We recommend that readers look to known job search websites – not strange Facebook posts – to find future opportunities.