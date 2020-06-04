Did Reps. Pelosi and Waters Pose with ‘Trump 2020’ Sign?

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Maxine Waters, two Democrats who have collectively served as Members of the U.S. House of Representatives from California for over 60 years, are probably among the least likely people in the world to be supporting President Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection bid.

Nonetheless, an image widely circulated via social media seemingly shows the two women posing below a “Trump 2020” campaign sign:

In fact, these longtime House members did not pose under such a sign, inadvertently or otherwise — this was a manipulated image into which the Trump campaign sign had been digitally added. The original photograph was taken in February 2018, on a day in which dozens of women in Congress wore red to support women’s heart health, and was posted via Waters’ Twitter account: