Did Pelosi Demand Doctor Hand Over Trump’s Medical Records?
A routine review of content labeled satire.
- Published 27 November 2019
Claim
U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi demanded that President Donald Trump's physician turn over all of his medical records to Congress.
Origin
On Nov. 26, 2019, the website Daily World Update published an article positing that U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi had demanded that President Donald Trump’s doctor turn over all of his medical records to Congress:
Pelosi Demands Doctor Hand Over Trump’s Medical Records
Citing an official ongoing Congressional inquiry and an official suspicion that the President may be dangerously mentally handicapped, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has issued a demand to Donald Trump’s physician to immediately turn over all of his medical records, including psychological evaluations, to a congressional investigation committee within five days.
The President’s physician, Dr. J. Barron, M.D., says he’s happy to comply and told media sources the records are fairly disturbing…
This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:
Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site’s pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental and all images should be considered altered and satirical.
For background, here is why we sometimes write about satire/humor.
