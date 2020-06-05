Did Pelosi Rip Up the Bible in a Bold, Anti-Trump Statement?

On June 3, 2020, the Babylon Bee published an article positing that U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had ripped up the bible in a bold statement against President Donald Trump:

In Bold Anti-Trump Statement, Pelosi Rips Up Bible In a bold, powerful statement to oppose Trump, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi solemnly tore up the Bible after Trump was seen holding one up in front of a church. At a press conference, the Speaker of the House held up a Bible and then ripped it in two, declaring that she was against anything Trump was associated with.

This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:

The Babylon Bee is the world’s best satire site, totally inerrant in all its truth claims. We write satire about Christian stuff, political stuff, and everyday life.

The Babylon Bee illustrated this article with a doctored picture of Pelosi ripping up a bible. This photograph was created by manipulating a picture of Pelosi from February 2020 when the House Speaker ripped up her copy of Trump’s State of the Union address. Here’s a comparison of the original photograph (left) and the doctored image (right):

