Did Pelosi Read a Poem by Bono About Ukraine?

On March 17, 2022, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said at a press conference that later that day she would be reading a poem about Ukraine by Bono, the singer of the band U2, during the Annual Friends of Ireland Luncheon:

NEW: Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she'll be "reading a poem written by Bono about Ukraine" at Annual Friends of Ireland Luncheon later today. https://t.co/X72o9cqRGN pic.twitter.com/8N9mzv0Dzz — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) March 17, 2022

This is a genuine video of Pelosi. This clip comes from a press conference that can be viewed in full here. The remark about Bono comes at the 51:40 mark.

Pelosi’s statement went viral as many people expressed surprise not only that the Irish singer had written a poem about Ukraine, but that Pelosi would be reading it at the upcoming luncheon. This Snopes writer even publicly expressed skepticism of the remark, hypothesizing that Pelosi had misspoke and that she was actually referring to a poem written by Ukrainian poet Taras Shevchenko that had been shared by U2’s Twitter account a few days earlier:

Pelosi said she would be "reading a poem written by Bono about Ukraine," but I don't think any such poem exists. I think she's referring to a poem by Taras Shevchenko that was recently shared by U2. https://t.co/E8aB3CSm8o — Dan Evon (@danieljevon) March 17, 2022

Here’s the post from U2.

However, this Snopes writer was wrong. We reached out to Pelosi’s spokesperson and were told that the House Speaker was truly going to read a poem by Bono. And, true to her word, before introducing a group of Irish dancers, Pelosi read a short poem penned by the singer of U2.

We transcribed Bono’s poem (more accurately described as a limerick) below. We reached out to Pelosi’s office for clarification on a few lines as they weren’t entirely audible in the video.

Oh St. Patrick, he drove out the snakes,

With his prayers, but that’s not all it takes.

What the smoke symbolizes

An evil that arises

And hides in your heart as it breaks. And the evil [risen from friend?]

From the darkness that lives in some men

But in sorrow and fear

That’s when saints can appear

To drive out those old snakes once again. And they struggle for us to be free

From the psycho in this human family.

Ireland’s sorrow and pain

Is now the Ukraine

And St. Patrick’s name is now Zelenskyy.

Here’s a video of Pelosi’s remarks: