Did Pelosi End Social Security Payments for 2 Months?

On March 16, 2020, the website Potatriots Unite published an article positing that U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had announced she was shutting down Social Security payments for two months starting in April 2020:

Pelosi Shuts Down Social Security Payments for Two Months Lately it’s apparent that our country is going through a lot of hardship and sacrifice in order to make our way as safely as possible though the current pandemic crisis. Schools have been closed, concerts cancelled, and sources have reported that quirky millionaire Elon Musk is sprayed down six times a day by a professional detox team loaded with sanitizing soap. Precautions are at an all time high. Now, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has deemed it necessary to shut down the Social Security administration for at least two months starting in April, reasoning that if the elderly, who are at high risk for infection, don’t have their supplimental retirement income to spend, they will be less likely to leave their homes and therefore, less likely to become afflicted.

This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:

Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site’s pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental and all images should be considered altered and satirical. See above if you’re still having an issue with that satire thing.

For background, here is why we sometimes write about satire/humor.