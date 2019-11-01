Is This a Pagoda Flower That Only Blooms Once Every 400 Years?
This isn't the first time that rumors have circulated about a flower blooming once every 400 year in the Himalayas.
- Published 1 November 2019
Claim
A photograph shows a pagoda flower that only blooms once every 400 years in the Himalayas.
Origin
A photograph supposedly showing a pagoda flower is frequently shared on social media along with the claim that it only blooms once every 400 years in the Himalayas:
View this post on Instagram
It’s not a cabbage 🥬 but Tibet’s unique “Pagoda Flower”. I was sent this by a dear friend. It is the auspicious Mahameru flower that blooms once every 400 years in the Himalayas. Apparently lucky to see it and will give you a lifetime of good luck – now thats worth sharing! Have a wonderful evening all. Lots love cxxx 💖💖💖 . #mahameruflower #goodluck #auspicious #beautyinbloom ✨💖💖💖
This picture does not show such a flower (nor the “auspicious Mahameru flower”) but rather a plant called the Rheum nobile. While this large plant is native to the Himalayas, it does not bloom once every 400 years.
The above-displayed photograph was taken by Martin Walsh near Daxue Mountain in Yunnan, China. We’re not exactly sure when it was taken, but it was the featured picture for a 2011 newsletter from the Alpine Garden Society. The plant in the foreground is a Rheum nobile, which can grow to more than 1 meter tall, sitting next to its “cousin” plant, the Rhus delavayi:
The scenically stunning Da Xue Shan (Big Snow Mountain) proved to be an absolute treasure house of gorgeous plants including meconopsis, lilies, fritillaries, incarvilleas, pedicularis, primulas, corydalis and others.
The most imposing was the amazing rhubarb, Rheum nobile (see front cover) dwarfing its cousin, R. delavayi, which stands at a mere 15cm. Among the corydalis, C. benecinta was outstanding and Martin‟s lovely photo of Primula dryadifolia (see p.5) makes us wish we could grow it.
The Alpine Garden Society’s Instagram page contains a few additional pictures of the Rheum nobile:
View this post on Instagram
Quite a few of you were fascinated by the recent photo of Rheum nobile shared from our China tour. Here’s a closer look at the plant – demonstrating how the flowers are covered by the white bracts. This keeps the flowers 4-6°C warmer in the alpine climate and helps ripen the seed. The plant dies after flowering. . . . . . #rheumnobile #rheum #chinaflowers #chineseflora #wildflowers #alpineflowers #alpineplant #alpinelandscape #mountainflowers #plants #plantlove #plantgeek #travel #china #planthunting #horticulture #botanicaltour
View this post on Instagram
An incredible find on our China tour! _______ #Repost @mark.hortic • • • • • • Standing well over a metre tall, the Rheum nobile we saw today on the @alpinegardensociety tour were spectacular. First time I’ve seen this plant and I certainly won’t forget it! . . . . . #rheum #rheumnobile #alpinegardensocietytour #botanising #alpine #alpineplants #alpineplant #alpinegardensociety #mountain #mountains #plant #plants #horticulture #china #flowers #flower #plantlove #plantmad #wildflowers #travel #explore
Interestingly, a plant called pagoda flower does exist. The flower (Clerodendrum paniculatum) is native to southeast China and produces huge spikes of coral-pink to reddish-orange, butterfly-shaped flowers that bloom from mid-summer well into fall, not every 400 years:
This is hardly the first time a rumor about a flower that only blooms once every 400 years in the Himalayas has circulated on social media. In 2018, a nearly verbatim copy of this text was attached to a different picture of a flower. That rumor claimed it was the “ahameru Pushpam,” or arya pu, not the pagoda flower:
This is the flower which is known as “Mahameru Pushpam” or Arya Pu. It’s seen in Himalaya. It flowers once in 400 years. If we wanted to see it again need to wait for another 400 years. So our generation is lucky. So please share maximum. Let others to see it.
Again, this photograph was mislabeled. It actually showed a Protea cynaroides, or the king protea, which grows in South Africa.
In September 2019, a nearly identical rumor was circulated about a “mahameru flower”:
And once again, the picture was mislabeled. This photograph actually showed a species of cactus called Carnegiea gigantea.
We also investigated a similar rumor back in 2016. That one focused on a flower supposedly called the “nagapushpa flower” and claimed that it bloomed once every 36 years. However, that rumor used a photograph of a marine invertebrate known as a sea pen.
A Word to Our Loyal Readers
Support Snopes and make a difference for readers everywhere.
Editorial
- David Mikkelson
- Doreen Marchionni
- David Emery
- Bond Huberman
- Jordan Liles
- Alex Kasprak
- Dan Evon
- Dan MacGuill
- Bethania Palma
- Liz Donaldson
Operations
- Vinny Green
- Ryan Miller
- Chris Reilly
- Chad Ort
- Elyssa Young
Most Snopes assignments begin when readers ask us, “Is this true?” Those tips launch our fact-checkers on sprints across a vast range of political, scientific, legal, historical, and visual information. We investigate as thoroughly and quickly as possible and relay what we learn. Then another question arrives, and the race starts again.
We do this work every day at no cost to you, but it is far from free to produce, and we cannot afford to slow down. To ensure Snopes endures — and grows to serve more readers — we need a different kind of tip: We need your financial support.
Support Snopes so we continue to pursue the facts — for you and anyone searching for answers.
Team Snopes