Did Candace Owens Throw Joy Behar Off 'The View' On Her 1st Day as Co-Host?

Claim: Conservative political commentator Candace Owens threw Joy Behar off of "The View" on her first day as a co-host of the show. Rating: About this rating Labeled Satire

On Dec. 5, 2023, the SpaceX Lovers Facebook page posted a link to an article on the SpaceXMania website that said conservative political commentator Candace Owens had thrown "The View" co-host Joy Behar off of the show on Owens' first day of co-hosting duties:

Breaking: Candace Owens Throws Joy Behar Out Of “The View’ Set On Her First Day In a surprising turn of events that sent shockwaves through the talk show landscape, conservative commentator Candace Owens made a bold statement on her first day as a co-host on “The View.” The fiery clash occurred as Owens, known for her outspoken and unapologetic views, took a stand against co-host Joy Behar, resulting in Behar being shown the exit from the set.

Under the Facebook post, a user remarked, "Love it - great job Candace." Another person also wrote, "Good job Candace! Bravo!" Other users chimed in with similar responses, all apparently taking the story at face value.

However, this story was not true. SpaceXMania.com is a website that describes some of its output as being satirical in nature, both on its "About Us" page and as a label above articles.

In other words, no, Owens was not a co-host on "The View," nor had she thrown Behar off of the show.

We previously reported on another rumor also from SpaceXMania.com that claimed Owens would be replacing co-host Whoopi Goldberg.

