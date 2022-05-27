RUMOR ALERT: Officers Rescued Own Children During Texas School Shooting

Claim Some 91 minutes before stopping the shooter, one or more law enforcement officers went inside Robb Elementary School and rescued their own children.

Why no rating on this article? This is a trending topic but has not yet been rated by Snopes for reasons we’ll outline below.

On May 26, 2022, racial justice activist Shaun King tweeted that one or more law enforcement officers rescued their own children on the day of the deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, while the incident was unfolding. And that was “91 minutes” before the shooter, Salvador Ramos, was stopped, the tweet alleged.

🚨 Texas law enforcement officials now admit that police went into Robb Elementary School DURING THE SHOOTING…



To get their own kids out of school.



I kid you not.



They went and got their own kids out, then took 91 minutes to stop shooter. — Shaun King (@shaunking) May 26, 2022

The Associated Press published an exhaustive article that provided a partial timeline of what local officials say happened at the school that day, a day in which 19 children and two adults were tragically killed.

For the rest of this story, we will specifically be looking into the rumor regarding officers rescuing their own children, a rumor that was sent to us via email by a number of readers.

On Twitter, one user asked King, “Where was this written?” Another person responded with a tweet that contained a video. That clip was quickly on track to be viewed more than 1 million times from that one upload. (It was downloaded and uploaded again by other Twitter users.)

The video came from the San Antonio-based local news station KENS 5. In the clip, KENS 5’s Vanessa Croix interviewed Lt. Christopher Olivarez, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety. It was aired live on the evening of May 24, hours after the shooting.

KENS 5 posted the interview to its own YouTube channel. The part pertinent to this subject begins at the 1:34 mark in the video:

The transcript of the relevant question and answer has been transcribed below:

Vanessa Croix: We’ve heard that some law enforcement officers actually went into [the] school to get their kids out. Can you talk about that? Lt. Christopher Olivarez: Right, so what we do know Vanessa right now that there was some police officers [and] families trying to get their children out of the school because it was an active shooter situation right now. It’s a terrible situation right now. And, of course, just as we mentioned the loss of life, it’s just terrible, it’s a terrible tragedy now that took place, but again we’ve got to keep acknowledging those brave men and women that actually were there on scene that met the suspect, and of course, we know that they were met with gunfire. Some of them were shot. But at the end of this, the suspect was shot and is now deceased. The threat is now neutralized.

We reached out to the Texas Department of Public Safety by email, submitting several questions in an attempt to find the facts behind the matter.

At this stage, it’s unclear how many officers went in to find their own children. Also unclear was when the officers went in to find their own children and whether that happened before or after the shooter was killed. The “91 minutes” claim, which came from King’s tweet, not the KENS 5 interview, is also a piece of the rumor for which we are continuing to look for evidence.

In addition to this rumor, we also inquired with the Texas Department of Public Safety about the Wall Street Journal’s reporting that said, as the incident unfolded, parents outside of Robb Elementary said they were “tackled,” placed into “handcuffs,” and “pepper-sprayed,” all while they were “encouraging” the “police and other law enforcement to enter the school.”

We will update this story when we learn more details.