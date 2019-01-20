Did Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Pass the ‘Change Unfit New Textbooks Act’?

Robert Edward Lee was an American and Confederate soldier, best known as a commander of the Confederate States Army.

By David Mikkelson
Published 20 January 2019

Claim

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez passed a 'Change Unfit New Textbooks Act' requiring that school textbooks be scrubbed of any mention of Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

Rating

False About this rating

Origin

On 20 January 2019 the ‘America’s Last Line of Defense’ posted a meme positing that freshman U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had passed a ‘Change Unfit New Textbooks’ Act (a puerile acronym) requiring that school textbooks be scrubbed of any mention of Confederate General Robert E. Lee:

This meme was a complete fabrication. As of this writing, Ocasio-Cortez (who, like all members of Congress, can only propose legislation, not “pass” a bill on her own) had not yet sponsored any bills in the House. She was listed as a co-sponsor of some fifteen bills, none of them related to textbooks or Robert E. Lee.

America’s Last Line of Defense is part of a network of websites and social media accounts that publishes political disinformation under the guise of proffering “satire.”

By David Mikkelson
Published 20 January 2019
Filed Under america's last line of defense

Dear Reader,

Snopes.com has long been engaged in the battle against misinformation, an effort we could not sustain without support from our audience. Producing reliable fact-checking and thorough investigative reporting requires significant resources. We pay writers, editors, web developers, and other staff who work tirelessly to provide you with an invaluable service: evidence-based, contextualized analysis of facts. Help us keep Snopes.com strong. Make a direct contribution today. Learn More.

Donate with PayPal