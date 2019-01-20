On 20 January 2019 the ‘America’s Last Line of Defense’ posted a meme positing that freshman U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had passed a ‘Change Unfit New Textbooks’ Act (a puerile acronym) requiring that school textbooks be scrubbed of any mention of Confederate General Robert E. Lee:

This meme was a complete fabrication. As of this writing, Ocasio-Cortez (who, like all members of Congress, can only propose legislation, not “pass” a bill on her own) had not yet sponsored any bills in the House. She was listed as a co-sponsor of some fifteen bills, none of them related to textbooks or Robert E. Lee.

America’s Last Line of Defense is part of a network of websites and social media accounts that publishes political disinformation under the guise of proffering “satire.”