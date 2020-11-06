Did Anderson Cooper Liken Trump to an ‘Obese Turtle’?

Voting in the 2020 U.S. Election may be over, but the misinformation keeps on ticking. Never stop fact-checking. Follow our post-election coverage Never stop fact-checking. Follow our post-election coverage here

On the evening of Nov. 5, 2020, U.S. President Donald Trump held a press conference in which he accused Democrats of attempting to steal the 2020 U.S. presidential election. Commenting directly after the press conference, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper said:

“That is the President of the United States. That is the most powerful person in the world. And we see him like an obese turtle on his back, flailing in the hot sun realizing that his time is over.”

The remarks, which were viral enough to appear in the webcomic The Oatmeal, are authentic, as seen in the CNN video below:

As such, the quote is “correctly attributed” to Anderson Cooper.