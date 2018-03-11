CLAIM

A federal appeals court has ordered that Barack Obama repay $400 million to the American people.

False

RATING

False

ORIGIN

On 10 March 2018, the Daily World Update web site published an article reporting that a federal appeals court had ordered former President Barack Obama to repay $400 million to the American people for funds that were supposedly “lost” during a transaction with Iran:

The West Texas Federal Appeals Court, operating out of the 33rd District, has ordered that Barack Obama repay $400 Million to the American people for funds he says were “lost” during an illegal transaction with Iranian hard-liners. Judge Gary Jones and Judge Amanda Perry stood together to overrule Judge Kris Weinshenker in a split decision.

There was no truth to this report, which originated with the Daily World Update, a site that is part of a network of fake news sites dedicated to inflammatory clickbaiting and political trolling under the guise of producing “satire.”