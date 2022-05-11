Did ‘Ninja’ Tweet ‘My Braless Wife Brings Me a Sandwich’?

Claim Richard Tyler Blevins, better known as “Ninja,” once tweeted: “I am in the middle of carrying a ‘League of Legends’ game, about to close it out, and my braless wife brings me a sandwich (not asked for) with chips as I get a double kill bot lane. So how is your day going?”

Fact Check

On May 11, 2022, Google users searched for an old tweet about a “bra-less wife” purportedly posted by Richard Tyler Blevins, a video game streamer better known as “Ninja.” It’s true that this tweet was posted and then later removed from the @Ninja Twitter account, meaning that it was not a fake tweet.

This was a real tweet.

The tweet from Ninja’s account, which was discussed on Reddit, originally read, “I am in the middle of carrying a ‘League of Legends’ game about to close it out, and my bra-less wife brings me a sandwich (not asked for) with chips as I get a double kill bot lane. So how is your day going?”

The mention of League of Legends referred to the multiplayer online video game that was developed by Riot Games.

According to Archive.org’s Wayback Machine, the tweet first appeared on May 11, 2021. This provided an explanation for why so many users were looking for the tweet on the same day the following year.

On the first anniversary of the post, numerous Twitter users tweeted the same message verbatim with no context. It was an inside joke to those who knew its history:

I am in the middle of carrying a league of legends game about to close it out, and my bra-less wife brings me a sandwich (not asked for) with chips as I get a double kill bot lane.

So how is your day going? — ave (@AveryHam) May 11, 2022



So how is your day going? — ave (@AveryHam) May 11, 2022

Blevins is married to Jessica, whom he has tweeted about before:

Had a blast at the @freeguymovie red carpet with my beautiful wife @jessicablevins. The Halo Warthog was pretty dope! #freeguy pic.twitter.com/bnZyJvdUPQ — Ninja (@Ninja) August 4, 2021

In sum, yes, the “braless wife” tweet from Blevins, the streamer best known as “Ninja,” was indeed real.