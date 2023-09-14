On Sept. 13, 2023, SpaceXMania published an article claiming that the National Football League (NFL) had "unbanned" Beyoncé after she publicly apologized for singing "Lift Every Voice and Sing," also known as the Black national anthem, at a game.

The article said:

'We Respect Our Artists': NFL Unbans Beyoncé After Public Apology In today's fast-paced digital age, where every tweet, post, or comment can spark a global debate, the National Football League (NFL) found itself in the eye of a storm. The cause? A performance by global music sensation Beyoncé. Known for her audacious style and unparalleled stage presence, Beyoncé's decision to perform an "Alternative National Anthem" at an NFL event became the talk of the town.

However, if you wanted to read the apology for yourself, you wouldn't be able to find it.

That's because the article wasn't recounting real-life events. SpaceXMania's About Us section states:

At our website, we pride ourselves on offering a unique perspective on the world of space exploration. Our satirical articles provide a fresh and entertaining take on the latest space news, while our analysis delves deep into the technical, financial, and political aspects of space travel.

The website also has a disclaimer page that states under its "About Satire" section:

Please note that the article under the category "SATIRE" are satirical in nature and are not meant to be taken seriously. These articles are meant to be humorous and are often entirely made up. We make no claim that the information presented in these articles is true or accurate. Readers should exercise caution and use their own judgment when reading and interpreting our satirical articles. We take no responsibility for any actions taken based on the content of these articles. We understand that some readers may be unfamiliar with satire and may not understand that these articles are not meant to be taken at face value. It is the responsibility of the reader to discern the intent of these articles and to understand that they are not presented as factual news. We strive to provide accurate and informative content on our website, and we take our responsibility to our readers seriously. However, we also believe that humor and satire are important parts of our culture, and we will continue to publish satirical content for those who appreciate it.

At the time of this writing, Beyoncé had not sung at any NFL games in September. No reputable publications had reported she'd been banned for singing "Lift Every Voice and Sing" at a football game or any other public event.

We previously wrote about another satirical SpaceXMania article that claimed the NFL had banned Beyoncé for life after she sang "Lift Every Voice and Sing" at a game.

For background, here is why we sometimes write about satire/humor.