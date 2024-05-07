New LGBTQ+ Pride Flag?

Claim: An image shows a "new pride flag" being used as a more inclusive symbol by the LGBTQ+ community. Rating: About this rating False

On April 30, 2024, several social media accounts on X shared an image purporting to be a new version of the LGBTQ+ pride flag.

"I go offline for 2 days and there's apparently a new more inclusive pride flag," the X account Libs of TikTok posted.

"Introducing the new, improved LGBTQ+ Pride flag," the X account End Wokeness posted, adding "no, this is not satire."

The flag may not be satire, but it is also not something any specific group, organization, or movement is using. It is also not "new." It is one person's self-designed flag uploaded to Wikimedia Commons on Dec. 22, 2022 under the user name "TransIphis." Wikimedia Commons is a Wikipedia-linked service that holds a collection of fair-use, user-uploaded images.

A disclaimer under the image on Wikimedia Commons describes the image as "fictitious, proposed, or locally used unofficially," and notes it should not be included in any Wikipedia articles:

This flag is fictitious, proposed, or locally used unofficially. It has not been adopted in an official capacity, and although it may be named as if it was an official flag of a geographical or other entity and have some visual elements that are similar to official logos or flags of that entity, it does not have any official recognition. A flag of this type should not be added to any articles or pages unless it is officially proposed by a government agency, covered by the media, or sees notable local use.

The flag itself combines elements of many existing LGBTQ+ symbols. The creator of the image explained each elements' meaning on Wikimedia Commons:

From left to right: The multi-colored chevron has the colors of the trans flag. White represents people transitioning, gender-neutral people, gender non-conforming, and non-binary people, pink represents femininity and blue represents masculinity. Brown and black stripes [...] represent both people of color, [and] those who are living with HIV and AIDS. The purple circle is surrounded by one yellow circle on its outer side and one on its inner side representing the intersex community. It wraps around the chevron showing that intersex people can be of any gender, race, sexuality, or any other identity. The circle is unbroken and unornamented, symbolizing wholeness and completeness, and the potentialities of intersex people. Colors purple and yellow are used since none of them can be representative, in the traditional sense, of the gender binary. The red umbrella has an eight-part canopy two of which are completely covered by chevron, while the two parts are located directly opposite of the completely covered ones that are not colored red. The umbrella itself represents sex workers and is also in place to represent those activists who were or still are sex workers. The pink triangle represents those of the LGBTIQ+ community who were lost throughout history due to hate crimes, anti-LGBTIQ+ laws, and the plethora of other anti-LGBTIQ+ activities, including the Shoah. Below is the flag of the rights of persons with disabilities. The tricolor flag, colors on it are gold, silver, and bronze, representative of medals awarded at the Paralympic Games, these colors also represent the collective's overcoming of obstacles. Behind the chevron, the ring, and the umbrella there is a nine-stripe pride flag. From top to bottom the colors and their meanings are lavender symbolizing diversity, pink symbolizing sex, red symbolizing love, orange symbolizing healing, yellow symbolizing sunlight, green symbolizing nature, turquoise symbolizing magic, indigo symbolizing serenity, and purple symbolizing spirit.

Because this image is the "fictitious, proposed" or unofficial work of one person, and not a new symbol of the LGBTQ+ movement, we rate the claim as "False."